Justin Trudeau moves Prince Harry to tears

Prince Harry got emotional and reduced to tears after making a big announcement regarding returning to UK for Invictus Games.

Archie and Lilibet doting father said “bring on” the next Invictus Games in the UK despite the security challenges it will present for him and his family.

Prince Harry said at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada, “And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it, the Games will go on. Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027.”

Following this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Harry, telling the duke “you have changed the lives of so many people for the better and we all owe you the deepest debt”.

The Telegraph reported the speech by Trudeau prompted tears from the Duke and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau had sat with Harry in the stands to watch the indoor rowing finals, the final event of the Games.