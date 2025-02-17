 
Prince Harry releases heartfelt statement, talks about 'reconciliation'

Prince Harry talked about 'reconciliation' amid his ongoing rift with the royal family

February 17, 2025

Prince Harry has talked about ‘reconciliation’ as the duke released a heartfelt statement after the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada.

Harry shared the statement on his and Meghan Markle’s website as the final moments of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler came to a close.

The statement reads, “As the final moments of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler came to a close, emotions ran high as we celebrated the extraordinary spirit of our competitors, the strength of their journeys, and the power of unity.

“Over the past week, we’ve witnessed incredible feats of courage, strength, and perseverance, each one a testament to the unbreakable spirit of those who have served.”

The statement also includes Prince Harry’s heartfelt remarks, first thanking the host First Nations for their support and leadership.

Prince Harry says, “To our host First Nations, thank you for your partnership and your friendship over the past three years…You’ve shown us what it looks like to fight for the survival of something far greater—your land, your culture, your communities, and your light. 

"You show the world how to move forward. Armed with the truth, in order to achieve reconciliation.”

