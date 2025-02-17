Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval

Chris Rock gave Kim Kardashian a major nod and called her one of the greatest Saturday Night Live hosts of all time.

The praise came during the red carpet event for SNL 50 The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, where Rock crashed an interview between Kardashian and Leslie Jones to deliver his compliment.

“Kim K.,” Rock declared, jumping into the conversation, “one of the great SNL hosts of all time. Right up there with Martin Short, Kevin Hart, and Kim K. One of the all-time greats.”

The unexpected acknowledgment left Kardashian beaming with excitement, “Did you hear that?” she asked with a big smile.

Jones shared the sentiment and reassured the Kardashians star, “See baby? You are loved.”

The SKIMS owner previously hosted one of the show's most talked about episodes in October 2021, largely due to her bold and self-deprecating monologue that took playful jabs at her own family.

Reflecting on the experience, she recalled, “It was insane. It’s a wild experience, I’m so happy I did it. And I wasn’t as nervous as most people actually say.”