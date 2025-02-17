 
Geo News

Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval

Chris Rock and Kim Kardashian share a sweet moment on the SNL 50 red carpet

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Chris Rock gives Kim Kardashian a major stamp of approval 

Chris Rock gave Kim Kardashian a major nod and called her one of the greatest Saturday Night Live hosts of all time.

The praise came during the red carpet event for SNL 50 The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, where Rock crashed an interview between Kardashian and Leslie Jones to deliver his compliment.

“Kim K.,” Rock declared, jumping into the conversation, “one of the great SNL hosts of all time. Right up there with Martin Short, Kevin Hart, and Kim K. One of the all-time greats.”

The unexpected acknowledgment left Kardashian beaming with excitement, “Did you hear that?” she asked with a big smile.

Jones shared the sentiment and reassured the Kardashians star, “See baby? You are loved.”

The SKIMS owner previously hosted one of the show's most talked about episodes in October 2021, largely due to her bold and self-deprecating monologue that took playful jabs at her own family.

Reflecting on the experience, she recalled, “It was insane. It’s a wild experience, I’m so happy I did it. And I wasn’t as nervous as most people actually say.”

Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Prince Harry's nonexistent presence in Prince William now tugging at heartstrings
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' used 'SNL' appearance as PR move?
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Prince Louis, Charlotte and George draw portraits to support Kate Middleton's cause
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Mauricio Umansky shares unexpected news after terrifying incident
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni video
Ryan Reynolds makes quirky statement on battle with Justin Baldoni
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs video
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana face on-stage mishap at 2025 BAFTAs
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film
Vin Diesel offers glimpses into big upcoming film