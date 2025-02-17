 
Geo News

Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights 'violent'

Daisy Ridley opens up about preparing for her new role while watching MMA matches

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights violent
Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights 'violent'

MMA matches are known for their viciousness, and Daisy Ridley seems to agree as she shares how she watched those fights to prepare for her role.

Her latest action movie, Cleaner, features her as a window cleaner who faces terrorists who are taking over a building.

To prepare for the role, the Star Wars actress says she watched mixed martial arts matches, but their violence put her off.

"I tried to watch MMA fights," the 29-year-old tells UPI. "Honestly, they're so violent I struggled to watch that many of them."

Despite the violence, Daisy shares that she watched enough matches to have an idea of how she would portray her character, Joey.

"That level of aggression and that level of being very in your body, that was really the thing that was driving me physically for her," she continues. "One of the fights particularly is in a really contained area. So trying to figure out how to realistically battle someone while quite restricted physically was a challenge."

Cleaners will hit the theatres on Feb 21.

Prince Harry says 'mission' of IGF continues
Prince Harry says 'mission' of IGF continues
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher's divorce could turn ugly after actress' remarks
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher's divorce could turn ugly after actress' remarks
Prince Harry's confusion without Meghan Markle captured
Prince Harry's confusion without Meghan Markle captured
Shakira faces shocking setback days after her 2025 Grammy win
Shakira faces shocking setback days after her 2025 Grammy win
Kourtney Kardashian offers glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker
Kourtney Kardashian offers glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker
Prince Harry honors Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll in latest statement
Prince Harry honors Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll in latest statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic shift that Firm ‘could never'
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark historic shift that Firm ‘could never'
Robert Irwin's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed
Robert Irwin's shocking split from Charlotte Briggs revealed