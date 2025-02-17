Daisy Ridley says she found MMA fights 'violent'

MMA matches are known for their viciousness, and Daisy Ridley seems to agree as she shares how she watched those fights to prepare for her role.



Her latest action movie, Cleaner, features her as a window cleaner who faces terrorists who are taking over a building.

To prepare for the role, the Star Wars actress says she watched mixed martial arts matches, but their violence put her off.

"I tried to watch MMA fights," the 29-year-old tells UPI. "Honestly, they're so violent I struggled to watch that many of them."

Despite the violence, Daisy shares that she watched enough matches to have an idea of how she would portray her character, Joey.

"That level of aggression and that level of being very in your body, that was really the thing that was driving me physically for her," she continues. "One of the fights particularly is in a really contained area. So trying to figure out how to realistically battle someone while quite restricted physically was a challenge."

Cleaners will hit the theatres on Feb 21.