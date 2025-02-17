Kourtney Kardashian offers glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a glimpse into her bond with stepdaughter, Alabama Barker.

On Sunday, February 16, The Kardashians dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram from her Valentine's Day celebration.

One of the photos that caught attention was of Kourtney and Alabama posing together. Alabama is the daughter of Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The photo was a selfie featuring both dressed in all-black ensemble, with Kourtney sticking out her tongue. In the caption she wrote, "Peace&Love."

Moreover, the carousel also included photos of Kourtney's Valentine's Day breakfast spread with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, the sweet moments between the Lemme founder and her Blink-182 drummer husband, and a beautiful display of red roses, including a large heart-shaped bouquet surrounded by vases filled with flowers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who tied the knot in 2022, share a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker together. Besides Rocky, the duo also share kids with their former partners.

Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon Barker with Shanna along with Alabama.