Prince William finally decides Prince Harry's fate after ‘half-baked olive branches'

Prince William appears to have finally made up his mind regarding Prince Harry.

News of this, as well as Prince William’s reaction has been shared by an inside source that is very well placed.

This insider spoke at length about everything, with Heat World and was quoted saying, “William sees that Harry is lonely and is clearly lost in his new life, and it saddens him.”

Because “Even if they’re estranged, there’s that bloodline that binds them together and always will.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that “he’s not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito.”

As of right now, “the bottom line is that Harry has a mountain to climb if he wants his UK family back,” the insider admitted.

“And as far as William is concerned, he’s done the kind of damage that is utterly unforgivable,” they also chimed in to add before signing off.