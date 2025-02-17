Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who played cupid in their love story

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have finally revealed who was the real cupid in their relationship.

The beloved couple, who recently gave a joint interview to Interview Magazine, revealed how Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey was the real matchmaker in their relationship.

Gomez and Blanco shared that Teefey was the one who introduced them, when the singer and actress was around 16 or 17.

Blanco recalled that the meeting was to discuss music as he was becoming popular at the time while Gomez was just beginning her music career.

“And we first had music come out in 2013 or something. Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet," Blanco said.

He added, “When she started putting out music, I was so into it. I feel like she was the original sad girl. Everyone was like [beatboxes] and she was like, [sings] ‘I just want to look good for you.’ [Laughs] I was drawn to it.”

Gomez confessed that while they were working on a song together, she developed feelings for Blanco, saying, “It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me.”

However, Blanco, who had “no idea” about his now-finacee’s feelings, shared, “I hadn’t thought about it at all. And then we were texting afterwards and we decided to get dinner the next day. I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date.”

“You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it feels so different.”

“The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’ She's my best friend," he admitted.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, announced their first album together I Said I Love You First, which is scheduled to release on March 21.

However, the first song, Scared of Loving You, was released on Valentine’s Day.