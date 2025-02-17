'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look

The Euphoria star Jacob Elordi made an impression at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, unveiling a noticeably different appearance.

The 26-year-old Australian actor attended a photo call for his upcoming series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, donning long, unruly hair and bushy sideburns.

Dressed in a dark grey jumper, black pants, and black shoes, Elordi kept his outfit casual for the event.

It remains unclear whether his altered appearance is for a specific role, though he has multiple projects in the making.

However, it was recently revealed that the Euphoria actor has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic, Wuthering Heights.

He will take on the leading role of Heathcliff while Margot Robbie will portray the character of Catherine Earnshaw.