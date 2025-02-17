 
Geo News

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look

Jacob Elordi is famously known for his roles in 'The Kissing Booth' and 'Euphoria'

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look
'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look 

The Euphoria star Jacob Elordi made an impression at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, unveiling a noticeably different appearance.

The 26-year-old Australian actor attended a photo call for his upcoming series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, donning long, unruly hair and bushy sideburns.

Dressed in a dark grey jumper, black pants, and black shoes, Elordi kept his outfit casual for the event.

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi hits the red carpet with a striking new look

It remains unclear whether his altered appearance is for a specific role, though he has multiple projects in the making.

However, it was recently revealed that the Euphoria actor has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic, Wuthering Heights.

He will take on the leading role of Heathcliff while Margot Robbie will portray the character of Catherine Earnshaw.

Is Tom Hanks a Trump supporter?
Is Tom Hanks a Trump supporter?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move shows 2025 is 'make or break' year for Sussexes video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move shows 2025 is 'make or break' year for Sussexes
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who played cupid in their love story
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who played cupid in their love story
True extent of Prince William writhing anger comes to light
True extent of Prince William writhing anger comes to light
Adam Sandler breaks red carpet tradition with ‘terrible' feeling at ‘SNL' event
Adam Sandler breaks red carpet tradition with ‘terrible' feeling at ‘SNL' event
The cast of 'Frozen' reunites at the Nederlander Theatre
The cast of 'Frozen' reunites at the Nederlander Theatre
Prince George 'reveals' who calls the shots in Prince William's house
Prince George 'reveals' who calls the shots in Prince William's house
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look
Kylie Jenner offers BTS glimpse from her stunning BAFTA look