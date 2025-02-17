Does Jamie Foxx stay aloof from love?

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp parted ways after two years of being together. But, reports say he was started to withdraw before separation.



Sources describe this as an example of his alleged "love avoidant" where he exits from a relationship whenever it gets serious.

In line with this, the insiders told In Touch about the budding romance the pair was having during their relationship.

“Jamie will always be grateful for everything Alyce did for him and the way she stood by him, and they were madly in love at one point," the tipster tattled.

“But, as is often the case with Jamie when he gets that close to a woman, something inside of him gets triggered that causes him to withdraw."

"He's a classic love avoidant. He wants to get really close, he love bombs, all that stuff, and he genuinely believes it at the moment."

“He talked a lot about marrying Alyce, and this time, people believed him because he'd had this whole life awakening after getting sick and almost dying,” the tipster tattled.

However, the 57-year-old recovery from the health scare in April 2023 seemed to have him "started to withdraw and push [Alyce] away," the mole squealed. “It's the same thing he's done to numerous other women before her because, at the end of the day, he's a commitment-phobe."

"All his talk about how he wanted a completely different life and to settle down and find the one seems to be just that, talk," the insider concluded.