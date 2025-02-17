'SNL' star Chloe Fineman reveals Harry Styles' reaction to her impression of him

Harry Styles had a strong reaction to 'SNL' star Chloe Fineman impression of him

Harry Styles wasn’t impressed at all by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman’s impression of him.

Unfortunately for Fineman, she did the impression in front of Harry and got to see the singer pretty disappointed.

Fineman recalled the incident at SNL 50th anniversary special at 30 Rock, New York on Sunday, February 16.

Speaking at the red carpet with Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, “My Harry Styles is really bad. I did it and he was at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was.”

Then she did a quick impersonation for Amelia, saying, “Anyway, I’m Harry Styles, anyway,” and admitted that she has “a bit of an obsession” with British accents.

However, Fineman’s failure to nail the singer’s accent may not be her fault since the One Direction alum has spent his time in many different areas, including he Midlands, then Manchester and then to London in his years with the famous boy band. The Adore You hitmaker has also spent considerable time in the U.S. and has dated American women.

Despite being unable to do Harry Styles, Chloe Fineman has done justice to stars like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, and Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.