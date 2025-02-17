 
Geo News

'SNL' star Chloe Fineman reveals Harry Styles' reaction to her impression of him

Harry Styles had a strong reaction to 'SNL' star Chloe Fineman impression of him

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2025

Harry Styles had a strong reaction to SNL star Chloe Fineman impression of him
Harry Styles had a strong reaction to 'SNL' star Chloe Fineman impression of him

Harry Styles wasn’t impressed at all by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman’s impression of him.

Unfortunately for Fineman, she did the impression in front of Harry and got to see the singer pretty disappointed.

Fineman recalled the incident at SNL 50th anniversary special at 30 Rock, New York on Sunday, February 16.

Speaking at the red carpet with Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, “My Harry Styles is really bad. I did it and he was at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was.”

Then she did a quick impersonation for Amelia, saying, “Anyway, I’m Harry Styles, anyway,” and admitted that she has “a bit of an obsession” with British accents.

However, Fineman’s failure to nail the singer’s accent may not be her fault since the One Direction alum has spent his time in many different areas, including he Midlands, then Manchester and then to London in his years with the famous boy band. The Adore You hitmaker has also spent considerable time in the U.S. and has dated American women.

Despite being unable to do Harry Styles, Chloe Fineman has done justice to stars like Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, and Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Meghan Markle 'hated' THIS rule of royal family
Meghan Markle 'hated' THIS rule of royal family
Taylor Swift's finally reacting to Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit
Taylor Swift's finally reacting to Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian reunite at 'SNL's 50th anniversary event
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian reunite at 'SNL's 50th anniversary event
Late Elizabeth Taylor's THIS husband taught her true love
Late Elizabeth Taylor's THIS husband taught her true love
Sacha Baron Cohen's shocking praise for Isla Fisher comes to light
Sacha Baron Cohen's shocking praise for Isla Fisher comes to light
Kim Sae-ron's cause of death comes to light
Kim Sae-ron's cause of death comes to light
King Charles' memory remains unaffected despite cancer video
King Charles' memory remains unaffected despite cancer
Prince Harry's claim about Prince Archie dubbed 'pathetic' video
Prince Harry's claim about Prince Archie dubbed 'pathetic'