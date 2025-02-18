Wendy Williams' moved to memory care but its not for dementia

Wendy Williams has seemingly found herself being “banished” into the memory care side of her assisted living facility its being reported.

The news has been shared as part of a report and it claims it has nothing to do with fears Williams is developing dementia either.

TMZ also came out with a report that detailed she is now being housed inside the memory care facility, on the 5rd floor of her care facility, a floor without access to the top-floor restaurant where she was served alcohol previously.

It is pertinent to mention that Williams rejects her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and claims she is not “cognitively impaired” in any way.

As of right now an employee from the same facility also came out with a statement saying, “Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time. You can tell her something today, and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine.”

Prior to this, Williams herself also hit back against claims she has memory loss and dementia, and called it “disgusting” and “fake” because it’s led her to feel like she’s “trapped in a prison” and “my life Is f***** up”.

She is also currently under a conservatorship, overseen by estate lawyer Sabrina Morrissey and according to RadarOnline the terms dictate she is not to receive any phone calls, needing someone else to gather supplies for her.

She also “spends her days in a tiny apartment with little more than a TV and bed” according to the outlet.

Williams also broke her silence on the entire situation in the past and said, “I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

“I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”