Patrick Schwarzenegger speaks up on intimate scene in 'The White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger shares his experience filming an intimate scene in 'The White Lotus'

February 18, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger finally broke silence over his controversial scene in the series The White Lotus.

Fans of the HBO show were shocked on Sunday when they saw the 31-year-old’s full-frontal n*de scene in the first episode of the show’s third season.

The bold moment shows Patrick’s character, Saxon Ratliff, sharing a bedroom with his younger brother.

“And then he walks around just n*ked—it’s like a power shift and a power dynamic between the two of them. And I remember reading that and just being like, "what?"' Patrick told Vanity Fair on Monday.

He further said, "Saxon is always kind of talking about things about s** and stuff for my brother... He's setting up just these little Easter eggs of what is odd and off about this family, which is fun.”

"The end of the first episode, that scene was one of my favourite scenes. I just thought it was so awkward and brilliant at the same time,” added the Stuck in Love actor.

