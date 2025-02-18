Princess Diana's brother shares delightful news after major announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has delighted the fans with exciting news after he made a major announcement on Valentine’s Day.

On Valentine’s Day, Charles Spencer made a big announcement, saying he was “So extraordinarily delighted.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle retweeted Althorp House's announcement with a heartfelt statement.

The Spencer Family announced, “We are thrilled to confirm the full line up for the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place 11th - 13th April 2025.”

Reacting to it, Charles Spencer said, “So extraordinarily delighted to be RTing this - news of the line up for the Althorp Literary Festival on 11-13 April!”

Following this major announcement, Spencer also took to X and shared the delightful news.

Sharing the photo the British actress, Charles Spencer said “Deeply grateful that one of Britain’s greatest actresses, Dame Harriet Walter, has today kindly joined the line up for this year’s Althorp Literary Festival.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Wow! Your festival line up gets more exciting with every post!”



