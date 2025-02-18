King Charles issued strong health warning

King Charles has been issued a strong health warning over 'busy' schedule at 76 amid his ongoing cancer battle.

The warning has come from coach Julie Leonard.

The Hello Magazine quoted Julie as warning the monarch, “As humans, we're not designed to be constantly busy or for our brains to be functioning 24/7.

"We need time to decompress, to process our day, our thoughts and our emotions. Rest is essential to complete the stress cycle and reset back to a healthier level."

The expert added: "Rest is not a waste of time; it is important for health and happiness and it needs to have priority status. It’s an activity to be planned and appreciated in its own right."

The fresh warning regarding threatening his health for King Charles comes days after his stepson Tom Parker Bowles told The Times that Prince William and Harry’s father is "the most hard-working man I've ever met."

Tom said: "I don't think he's the sort of person who can just flop onto a deck chair and disappear into a book."