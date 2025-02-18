Harvey Weinstein sues brother over 2016 fraud

Harvey Weinstein is dragging his brother Bob Weinstein and Yellowstone executive producer David Glasser over an earlier $45 million loan.

A 22-page court document claims that the loan granted in 2016 was supposed to save The Weinstein Company.

The disgraced Hollywood producer now believes Bob Weinstein, now Studio 101 boss Glasser, accountant Irwin Reiter, and almost a dozen John Doe and Jane Doe defendants made millions at his expense.

“This mismanagement left the Companies unable to satisfy their financial obligations, resulting in insolvency and placing Weinstein at substantial personal financial risk as the guarantor of the Loan,” the February 13 jury trial filing in New York state court declared, per Deadline.

The filing alleges Glasser paid out $1 million to his father and $5 million in bonuses while Bob also snagged $6 million from TWC accounts for his own use.

“It was shocking to discover the fraudulent transactions that went on to get me out of the company,” Harvey alleged in a statement issued on Monday to Deadline of a deal with the Len Blavatnik-owned AI International.

“I believe that a number of these executives played a big part in my demise.”

Bob Weinstein's attorney Brian Kohn also hit back on February 14, saying, "Harvey’s allegations are entirely without merit.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Harvey's new move comes ahead of a retrial set for April on his 23-year sentence from his 2020 rape conviction.

In the meantime, Harvey remains behind bars at Rikers Island over a 2022 conviction over sex crimes. His 16-year sentence is also under appeal.