Meghan Markle releases sweet photo of Princess Lilibet

The photo shows Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet walking hand-in-hand

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has released a sweet photo of her with daughter Princess Lilibet after the duchess made a major announcement on Tuesday.

Meghan shared the new picture of Lilibet as she unveils new business venture, As Ever.

The former Suits actress, who unveiled her new business via her Instagram account earlier, featured the sweet new photo on her newly launched website for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The adorable photo, captured in a picturesque setting, shows the mother-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand across a grassy field.

Wearing white dresses, Meghan and Lilibet are seen walking barefoot.

Meghan Markle delighted royal fans with sweet photo of Princess Lilibet
Earlier, Meghan announced on Instagram with a video, “Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

She continued, “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.”



