'The Brutalist' director reveals the reason he earned 'zero' from his film

The Brutalist director shockingly reveals reason of earning zero from film

Brady Corbet has opened about earning nothing from his ten-times Oscar 2025 nominated movie, The Brutalist.

During an interview with WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the film-maker candidly explained the struggle he faced for the epic period-drama movie.

Revealing his total earnings from his directorial movie, the American director began by saying that he “made zero dollars on the last two films that we made.”

He and his wife, Mona Fastvold, had written the story, he continued, “Yes. Actually, zero. We had to just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago.”

Also, he revealed that 'most' Oscar nominated directors are dealing with the same financial crises, and went on to say, “I’ve spoken to many filmmakers that have films that are nominated this year that can’t pay their rent. I mean, that’s a real thing.”

“If you look at certain films that premiered in Cannes [Film Festival], that was almost a year ago … I mean, our film premiered in September.”

Moreover, he also discussed his packed schedule, “So I’ve been doing this for six months and had zero income because I don’t have any time to go to work. I can’t even take a writing job at the moment.”

“It’s constant travel, but you’re also working Saturdays and Sundays. I haven’t had a day off since the Christmas break,” the 36-year-old director concluded.