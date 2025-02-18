 
Alan Ritchson shares 'brutal' fight details in 'Reacher' s3

Alan Ritchson recalls his stunt double advice for fighting training for Reacher season three

February 18, 2025

In Reacher’s season three, Alan Ritchson is set to face a 7ft 2 inches opponent named Paulie and exepectedly the lead actor said the fights between them were "brutal."

In a chat with TVLine, the Fast & Furious star shared more details about the pair's scenes in the upcoming season three.

“Well, I know what they felt like, and I’m happy to never repeat them,” the actor shared. “It was brutal.”

Alan also recalled a warning from his stunt double before his fight training with his costar, Olivier “The Dutch Giant” Richters.

“‘I know you ask people to hit you hard; don’t do that with him,'” the stunt guy told him after being “gently pushed aside” by the actor, who is also a professional bodybuilder, and landing some 12 feet away."

“I was like, ‘All right, cool. I got this,'” he remembered. “So we go in, and I don’t tell [Richters] to hit me hard, but I don’t tell him to hold back at all.” One unassuming swat later…. “I landed on a mat like 15 feet away.”

“‘Oh, so that’s what I’m in for!'” Alan said with a chuckle. “We then get into the fights, and we design a bunch of stuff where he’ll just pick me up and throw me, against walls and beams and stuff, and it hurts. It hurts to get thrown by that dude, he is so strong. It was pretty real.”

Reacher season three will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 20th Feb.

