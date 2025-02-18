Meghan Markle makes a very loaded statement against royal rules

Meghan Markle’s new piece of jewelry has just come under speculation, and many assume it’s a ‘loaded’ response to King Charles.

The piece in question is an engraved signet ring from Mayfair’s Bentley & Skinner, which is confirmed to have been an anniversary present to the Duchess, from Prince Harry.

The signet ring also features the royal monogram that the couple had during their time in the Royal Family, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Comments about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser in a piece for News.com.au.

“It began with her saying, “Yes, the ring is quite lovely - but it is also a highly public and far-from-subtle reassertion of the Sussexes’ royal status years on from having been stripped of their patronages and honorary military titles, had their HRHs mothballed and had the Home Office remove their taxpayer-funded security.”

While the commentator did note that “Maybe the 43-year-old wore the ring because it represents her husband’s unerring love for her after months of speculation and whispers, whispers about their marriage.”

But “symbolically speaking, it also happens to carry with it a certain charge, a certain loadedness that is hard to go past.”