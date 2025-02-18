Chris Pratt, wife Katherine bury the hatchet to help actor's ex Anna Faris

Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger after divorce from Anna Faris, with whom he shares a son

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are lending a helping hand to his ex-wife Anna Faris after her home burned down during the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Chris and Anna, to their credit, have been able to put aside the bad feelings around their divorce and have become very supportive coparents to their son Jack after a difficult period about four years ago, when they were both still getting used to the new normal of their broken family,” a source told Life & Style.

“Things are better now and Chris is stepping up to help Anna during this difficult time as she tries to rebuild her life, and yes, her career too,” they continued.

While Chris and Katherine’s home survived the fires, the Guardians of The Galaxy star revealed that Anna’s home didn’t.

“My son’s school is gone. My son’s mom’s house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes. It’s just wild,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the tipster noted that the couple wants “to help her rebuild her home, not just for Jack’s sake, but because they are compassionate people and the Palisades means a lot to them too.”

“They had a tough few years there but a tragedy like this puts everything in perspective and Anna has an inner toughness that Chris still respects and admires. They’re getting through this together, and they’re not being petty about it,” the source concluded.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt got married in July 2009, and they welcomed Jack, 12, in 2012. The duo divorced in August 2017.