Meghan Markle backtracks after being caught 'copying' Kate and William

After being "caught" imitating Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram, Meghan Markle has backtracked.

Story is that the Duchess of Sussex had been signing her posts "As ever, Meghan" before she abruptly decided to use her initial "M" for her Valentine's Day post.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the change made by the former US actress and before it could have stirred a debate, the wife of Prince Harry decided to use her full name in her last post related to her new life style brand.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William often sign their social media posts with their initials to make sure their followers know who penned the post on their joint account "The Prince and Princess of Wales".

When Meghan recently returned to Instagram last month, she introduced herself in the bio as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The use of royal title seemed to provide fodder for more attacks on her character.