Meghan Markle new brand name ‘As Ever' sounds ‘bit of a hoof'

Meghan Markle has been called out for jumping from one idea to another by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has released the latest name of her lifestyle brand, changing it from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever,’ is told she is changing her ideas for ‘cash.’

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: “I think there's a lot of sort of jumping in and then rethinking.”

He noted: “It's always this sort of rebranding of themselves, and reinventing themselves so that they're always in view of the public…” he explained.

“It does all seem a little bit…how do you put it? Incredibly commercial. It's obviously aimed at marketing. But from what I read, all this has happened quite suddenly.

He concluded: “There's lots of applications being put in and things being registered, and so forth. I think it's all a little bit sort of done on the hoof, to be honest.”