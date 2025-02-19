Tyla opens up about shocking childhood experience due to her skin, hair

Tyla revealed that she was bullied at her school for her skin tone and hair texture.

The South African-born singer revealed that she had a very traumatic memory from her early education days.

Before entering to High school, the Water hitmaker confessed that she started to "hate herself."

"I went to a very white primary school. I really hated myself," Tyla told Vogue.

However, as soon as she got into High school, Tyla got back her confidence and started to love herself as there was "a predominantly Black" culture.

"And then I went to high school, which was predominantly Black and cultured, and that's where I actually grew to love myself and became really proud of who I am," she admitted.

During the interview, Tyla also talked about the online backlash she faced after handing her trophy to Lil Nas at the MTV Music Video Awards last year.

"When people were telling me I'm entitled, I was very confused because I was just asking Lil Nas, who is a friend, to help me hold it while I was giving the speech," the 23-year-old singer said.