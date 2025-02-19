 
Meghan Markle spills ‘business has flopped' even before launch

Meghan Markle is giving her brand bad marketing ahead of its launch, says expert

February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle has put a misconception out on public as she renames her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced this week that her ‘American Riviera Orchard’ label will now be called ‘As Ever,’ has left tongues wagging with her decision.

Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, told The Sun: “It’s a pretty big issue. If you’re going to be doing a deal with Netflix - making millions for yourself, but also for somebody else…”

“This huge faux pas where you’ve literally [sent out] your jams with the label saying American Riviera Orchard, and you’ve also created an Instagram site and a website.

“That’s a really big business issue, and because it’s being played publicly, obviously so many people are discussing it.

“It really looks like the business has flopped before it’s even [launched].”

