Kanye West makes bold claim amid e-commerce site ban

Kanye West claims the banning by Shopify, on the contrary, helped him

Web Desk
February 19, 2025

Shopify booted out Kanye West over an offensive product of his Yeezy brand.

But Ye claimed the taken down of his website did not affect him because he had already made $40 million in sales.

The objectionable item in question is a $20 white T-shirt bearing a black swastika.

In his typical style, the 47-year-old shared a post on social media, “I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING,” he penned. “AND I MADE 40 MILLION THE NEXT DAY BETWEEN MY DIFFERENT BUSINESS.”

He also called out the e-commerce platform in a now-deleted photo, claiming, “THIS WAS A MAJOR VICTORY BECAUSE I HATE SHOPIFY AND I ALWAYS HAVE. I NEW THEY WOULD DO SOME ******** LIKE THIS.”

Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, also weighed in on the down of the Power hitmaker's website.

In a previous interview with CNBC News, “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices. They Violated our terms. We removed them.”

“I’m a proud Jewish entrepreneur,” he concluded. “So, obviously, I’m devastated by that.”

