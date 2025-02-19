 
Meghan Markle to face ‘legal action' after copying ‘As Ever' logo

Meghan Markle is in trouble over the logo of her new lifestyle brand

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle is accused of stealing a Majorcan town’s coat of arms for the logo.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently under the process of rebranding her lifestyle company, is called out for copying the new logo.

Francisca Mora Veny, mayor of Porreres told The Sun: “We don’t want our coat of arms to be perverted because it belongs exclusively to Porreres.

“The only difference with their logo and our coat of arms is that theirs shows two hummingbirds and in ours are either swallows or pigeons — historians cannot agree.

"We will ask Meghan to remove the logo from their website.”

She will then “show her all the places where the coat of arms is engraved so she can see it is something that’s been in our town for thousands of years”.

This comes as Meghan announced on Instagram: “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

