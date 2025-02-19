Nicola Coughlan reveals her biggest insecurity in past

Nicola Coughlan reveals cosmetic surgery she wanted to overcome her biggest insecurity

Nicola Coughlan talked about the major insecurity she used to feel during her teen years and was convinced that she had an "ugly" forehead.

In a recent chat with Grazia Magazine, the 38-year-old Netflix star candidly shared that she vowed to get a forehead reduction surgery to be confident about her looks.

"As a woman, there's always something new that you should suddenly be self-conscious about. I remember, as a teenager, being obsessed with my forehead. I thought it was so ugly and vowed to get forehead reduction surgery when I was older," the actress told the outlet.

She warned people to not compare themselves with celebrities on the red carpet as it is just "a fantasy."

Coughlan went on to say, "One of the biggest things I've gleaned from working with so many beauty pros on the set of 'Bridgerton' is that it's important to give yourself the odd reality check."

"Everyone looks flawless, but of course we do! We get our make-up checked every three minutes, our hair is reset constantly. What you see [on the red carpet] is the work of a team of professionals. It's a fantasy," she added.

The interview came a few days after the Bridgerton star uploaded her first ever with boyfriend Jake Dunn, making it official on her social media handle

She took to her Stories and wished 25th birthday to her beau with love.