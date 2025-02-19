 
Rihanna issues first statement after A$AP Rocky's legal victory

A$AP Rocky was declared not guilty in a shooting trial on February 18

February 19, 2025

Rihanna has issued her first statement after rapper A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in a felony criminal trial.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer expressed relief after her longtime partner A$AP Rocky was acquitted by a jury in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“The glory belongs to god and god alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy,” Rihanna wrote.

For those unversed, Rocky was accused of shooting at his former friend, Terrell Ephron, during an altercation near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

After considering the evidence and testimony, the 12-member jury found Rocky not guilty of the charges.

After the first verdict was announced, the A$AP Forever rapper was overwhelmed with excitement as he was seen jumping into Rihanna’s arms.

"Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision," Rocky told the Jury.

