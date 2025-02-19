 
Rihanna breaks silence after A$AP Rocky's acquittal

Rihana and Rocky share two sons, RZA, 2½, and Riot, 18 months

February 19, 2025

Rihanna breaks silence after A$AP Rocky's acquittal

Rihanna expressed extreme gratitude in an Instagram story just after the verdict was reached on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The star took to Instagram to post a gratitude note after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his felony assault trial.

“The Glory belongs to God and God alone,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!"

After the verdict was announced at Los Angeles' Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, the Praise the Lord rapper also shared his gratitude.

"Thank y'all for saving my life. Thank y'all for making the right decision.” Rocky told the jury before hugging his family members and Rihanna.

During the legal proceeding, Rihana supported partner Rocky and appeared in the courtroom gallery several times throughout trial.

The Grammy winner also brought their sons RZA Athelston, 2, and Riot Rose, 17 months, to the closing arguments on February 13, 2025.

For those unversed, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, formally known as A$AP Rocky, was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli during an altercation that happened in November 2021.

If found guilty, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

