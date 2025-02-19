 
Paris Hilton's son Phoenix drops bombshell on her during rare kitchen moment

Paris Hilton's son Phoenix leaves her shocked over a bombshell moment while he was eating fruits with her in the kitchen

February 19, 2025

Paris Hilton had a viral parenting moment on Tuesday after sharing a video of her two-year-old son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, unexpectedly saying the F-word, four times, while eating fruit in their kitchen.

In the TikTok clip, the hotel heiress and social media star is heard laughing uncontrollably as she asks her son, “What did you just say?”

Phoenix, who first learned to say “yas” before “mama,” responded with a sly grin.

According to Daily Mail, Hilton captioned the video as, “Could not hold it together. How do you not laugh at this?! I know I shouldn't laugh but I can't help it! Toddlers are actually little comedians.”

I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it! ???? Toddlers are actually little comedians ????

Moreover, the post quickly gained traction, with actress Jenna Dewan commenting, “I have this exact same toddler moment on video too,” recalling a similar experience with her son.

Additionally, Hilton has previously faced criticism over her parenting choices, including safety concerns regarding her children's car seats and flotation devices.

However, she continues to embrace motherhood, frequently sharing glimpses of life with her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children, Phoenix and London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the media mogul recently celebrated her 44th birthday with a luxury ski trip at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana and is set to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., this June.

