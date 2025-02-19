Kim Kardashian reacts to mother Kris Jenner's poorly timed post

Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, appeared to be at odds online after Kris started a seemingly ill-timed social media campaign, coinciding with Kim’s major business announcement.

On Tuesday, Kim unveiled her shapewear brand SKIMS’ new collaboration with Nike, marking a significant milestone for the company.

However, just as the announcement gained traction, Kris shared a post promoting Alo athleisure wear.

In regard to this, Kris captioned the post as, "Cozy days in my @alo," which notably was not tagged as an advertisement.

Moreover, Kim swiftly responded in the comments, expressing her frustration: "Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!"

The comment quickly became the most-liked on the post, sparking speculation of a rift between the mother-daughter duo.

While the exchange drew attention from fans, it remains unclear whether Kim’s reaction was in jest or a genuine display of irritation. Kris did not publicly respond to the remark.

Meanwhile, Kim’s NikeSKIMS collaboration is set to introduce a range of training apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, as per Daily Mail.