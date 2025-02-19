 
Geo News

'DWTS' pro Emma Slater dating Alan Bersten after Sasha Farber divorce?

Emma Slater was previously married to fellow dancer Sasha Farber from 2018 to 2023

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

DWTS pro Emma Slater dating Alan Bersten after Sasha Farber divorce?
'DWTS' pro Emma Slater dating Alan Bersten after Sasha Farber divorce?

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are reportedly in a relationship.

An insider confirmed to US Weekly that the Dancing with the Stars pros are "hooking up" and their romance is "not new, it's ongoing."

Speculations of Emma and Alan's romance began in October 2024 after a fan shared a picture of the professional dancers on X seemingly holding hands.

For those unversed, Emma was previously married to fellow dancer Sasha Farber. The exes tied the knot in March 2018 and officially ended their marriage in February 2023.

Recently, during an appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Emma revealed that she parted ways from Sasha because she didn't want to have kids yet.

“We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away],” said Emma.

"It's really the kid thing. Which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids,” she added.

