King Charles receives fresh warning regarding Prince Andrew

King Charles has been issued a strong warning related to his brother Prince Andrew, who marks his 65th birthday on Wednesday.

The warning has come from royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The AFP reported ‘the disgraced royal has become a source of embarrassment for his brother King Charles III following a devastating 2019 TV interview in which Andrew defended his friendship with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.”

Speaking to AFP, Fitzwilliams apparently warned King Charles that Prince Andrew is 'just a walking disaster.’

"We simply don´t know how much money (Andrew) has got. What we do know is, very clearly, he´s trying to hedge back into the business world," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said.

After all, Andrew has to maintain his lifestyle at the princely 30-room Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.

The royal expert continued, "Anything he attends, other than funerals, is going to cause a huge problem.

"He is just a walking disaster."

Prince Andrew marks his 65th birthday on Wednesday with his reputation in tatters and little hope of finding his way back into the royal family fold.