 
Geo News

King Charles receives fresh warning regarding Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has reportedly become a source of embarrassment for his brother King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

February 19, 2025

King Charles receives fresh warning regarding Prince Andrew
King Charles receives fresh warning regarding Prince Andrew

King Charles has been issued a strong warning related to his brother Prince Andrew, who marks his 65th birthday on Wednesday.

The warning has come from royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The AFP reported ‘the disgraced royal has become a source of embarrassment for his brother King Charles III following a devastating 2019 TV interview in which Andrew defended his friendship with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.”

Speaking to AFP, Fitzwilliams apparently warned King Charles that Prince Andrew is 'just a walking disaster.’

"We simply don´t know how much money (Andrew) has got. What we do know is, very clearly, he´s trying to hedge back into the business world," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said.

After all, Andrew has to maintain his lifestyle at the princely 30-room Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.

The royal expert continued, "Anything he attends, other than funerals, is going to cause a huge problem.

"He is just a walking disaster."

Prince Andrew marks his 65th birthday on Wednesday with his reputation in tatters and little hope of finding his way back into the royal family fold.

A$AP Rocky's shooting trial verdict revealed
A$AP Rocky's shooting trial verdict revealed
Demi Lovato shares shocking future plans with fiance Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato shares shocking future plans with fiance Jordan Lutes
Tom Holland reveals reason why he failed to 'buy' his own brand
Tom Holland reveals reason why he failed to 'buy' his own brand
Blake Lively makes shocking claims about Justin Baldoni amid legal battle
Blake Lively makes shocking claims about Justin Baldoni amid legal battle
'DWTS' pro Emma Slater dating Alan Bersten after Sasha Farber divorce?
'DWTS' pro Emma Slater dating Alan Bersten after Sasha Farber divorce?
Kim Kardashian reacts to mother Kris Jenner's poorly timed post
Kim Kardashian reacts to mother Kris Jenner's poorly timed post
Meghan Markle comes to term with heartbreaking realization amid growing hate
Meghan Markle comes to term with heartbreaking realization amid growing hate
'Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to Royal Family'
'Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to Royal Family'