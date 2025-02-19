Photo: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker planning another baby: Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly planning a new addition to their family.

As fans will be aware, Kourtney and Travis their first son Rocky 13 Barker in 2022.

Now, as per the newest report of In Touch, the couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on 4th April 2022, is “hoping for a girl this time.”

Nonetheless, a tipster close to the duo added that they are “not ruling out the prospect of twins.”

“Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop,” the source continued.

“But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table,” the insider added.

The 45-year-old star “obviously hates the process of getting her eggs taken out,” disclosed the spy and added that she “also really wants more kids.”

“If that’s the only way to make it happen she’s open to it. She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well,” the insider concluded.