Meghan and Harry's Sussex website secret revealed

Meghan Markle allegedly registered "http://SussexRoyal.com" domain less than a year after her marriage to Prince Harry, showing what her critics say an early intent to leave the royal family.

The former actress recently introduced her new lifestyle brand As Ever and also unveiled a new website featuring what appeared to be a rare photo of her daughter, Lilibet.

The wife of Prince Harry bought the domain for her new website a long time ago.

In a string of allegations, it was claimed a couple of years ago that Meghan's "excessive ambition" led her to allegedly register website domain "http://PrincessMeghan.com" way before she and Harry were even engaged.

It was also claimed that the former US allegedly registered "http://SussexRoyal.com" less than a year after their wedding which took place in 2018.

But the accusations regarding the domain, PrincessMeghan.com could not be independently confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with their son Archie.

They welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in California in 2021.







