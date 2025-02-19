 
John Malkovich shares his problem with Marvel

John Malkovich reveals he had prior offers from Marvel but did not accept it

February 19, 2025

John Malkovich is set to appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps. But he said he had prior offers from Marvel but didn’t accept them.

Because the Red star shared that the payment the franchise offered was not up to the mark.

"The reason I didn't do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever. I didn't like the deals they made, at all," the actor shared.

He continued, These films are quite grueling to make… If you're going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me."

"You don't want to pay me, it's cool, but then I don't want to do it, because I'd rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else," John concluded.

Set to release on July 25, The Fantastic Four logline reads, "Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

