Photo: Jennifer Lopez relieved after finalizing divorce with Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready for her comeback after parting ways with Ben Affleck for good.

As per the newest report of In Touch, the multihyphenate is all set for the award season and plans on bagging a new beau now that she has moved on from Ben Affleck breakup.

Revealing details about Jennifer’s post-divorce plans, a source told the outlet that Jennifer Lopez is ready to fall in love again, but she is not rushing into anything for now.

Speaking of her new projects, the source continued, “All this praise for her work in Unstoppable has put the wind back in her sails,” the source shared.

“Settling her divorce has helped as well,” the spy confided and concluded, “She’s not mired in this back and forth with Ben and can truly look towards starting a new chapter.”

This report comes as a shock to fans as a different source shared with RadarOnline.com that Jennifer is still in “love” with her husband of 21 months.

"She also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner,” claimed this insider.