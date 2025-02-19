Another shakeup in 'It Ends With Us' legal drama

The legal drama involving the lead stars of It Ends With Us is taking a new twist.

Blake Lively claimed she is not the only one Justin Baldoni made uncomfortable on the set.



In a new filing, the Green Lantern actress alleged that two other actresses are willing to testify against the romantic drama’s director and producer, Jamey Heath.

The suit did not name them because, the actress argued, they may be open to cyberbullying or threats before trial, which she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, faced during the controversy.

“Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023."

"Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time,” the 141-page document reads.

“He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”

The filing continued that the actresses have “given Ms. Lively permission to share the substance of their communications and they will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

Also, the mother-of-four claimed that “another female cast member” shared her concerns regarding Justin with the top makers.

“Notwithstanding that female cast member’s considerable reservations with coming forward, she nonetheless spoke up and conveyed her feelings that the work on the Film was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni’s behavior. Ms. Gianetti shared those concerns with Wayfarer.”

The 41-year-old, according to the document, "acknowledged that he was aware of her concerns, and that adjustments would be made.”

However, the complaint claimed that Wayfarer Studios, Justin's production company, “took no actions to investigate this reported conduct, nor did it implement any protections at that time.”

The filing alleged that the same female cast member approached Blake about her “growing concerns with the conditions on set” after receiving no response.

“I know I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness but not sure that covers what’s going on," the 37-year-old responded.

“Later, another female cast member confided to Ms. Lively that she too felt uncomfortable on set. All of this occurred, and was documented in writing, almost one year before the editing of the Film began," the filing concluded.

In the meantime, a trial date between the It Ends With Us co-stars is set for March 2026.