Beyoncé announces special ‘Cowboy Carter’ surprise

Beyoncé just added yet another show to her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour.

The pop superstar added a final show in Atlanta, playing for a fourth night, upon high demand, taking the stage of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where she'll conclude the tour.

This comes after the Single Ladies hitmaker added some more dates to her tour schedule previously, that is, announcing a fifth performance at Los Angeles’ iconic SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Beyoncé would then become the current record holder for most performance by any artist on a single run at the MetLife Stadium and the leading artist for the most shows at SoFi Stadium.

The Halo crooner will also take the stage of stadiums in venues like Chicago, Houston, Landover, Paris and London, playing six nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Her Cowboy Carter Tour comes in support of her album of the same name, which won both Album of The Year as well as Best Country Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé also won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted, her collaboration with Miley Cyrus.