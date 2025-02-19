Denise Richards reveals ex Charlie Sheen's reaction to her reality show

Denise Richards and her three daughters have launched their family reality show and Charlie Sheen reacted

Denise Richards is opening up about her dynamic with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and his reaction to her new reality show.

The new show, titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, stars Denise and her three daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13.

"It's another crazy chapter," Denise remarked of the show, telling People, "I swear, it's never calm, ever."

Talking about her ex, she shared: "He’s been supportive from day one."

“He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text,” she revealed. “I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me.”

The reality star, who’s on good terms with Charlie’s third ex-wife Brooke Mueller and their two sons, says the holidays are a time for blended family gatherings.

“Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners," said Richards. “There’s always an open door and that goes for Brooke and the boys as well. I’m always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful.”

Regarding the show, she added: “We’re just trying to be ourselves, because that’s how I’ve always approached reality for better or worse.”

“I’ve always said we need a reality show,” added Sami. “Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras? We need to be filming this.’”