Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to lay low post back-to-back losses: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly will be laying low for a while.

After facing two consecutive losses at the Super Bowl and 2025’s Grammys, the celebrity couple is reportedly planning to unwind, as per a new report of Us Weekly.

According to this report, the celebrity believes that “there’s a sense of relief” for them as a couple because now they get to spend quality time with each other.

In addition to this, the source established that their plans include “laying low” for some time before they take their romance to the next level.

“They both want to rest and decompress. Neither of them have huge commitments coming up,” the spy confided before signing off from the chat.

These findings were confirmed by an earlier report from PEOPLE which mentioned that the lovebirds will “have a break together” after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 9th February 2025.

“Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating,” the source noted and added, “Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.”

“She truly loves watching Travis play,” they remarked.