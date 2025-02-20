Meghan Markle urgent tactic to stop ‘bad romance' rumours with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest PDA is no surprise as it a carefully crafted method of showing love towards one another.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have often made headlines over their rumoured divorce, could not get their hands off each other during Invictus Games 2025.

Commenting on their display of affection, PR expert Edward Coram James tells Express: “They’ve both been under constant public scrutiny and after everything last year with the relationship rumours, this kind of PDA is no accident.”

"If they hadn’t done this, people would have immediately speculated that their relationship was in a bad place, which would have been the worst thing for the Netflix premiere. So, yes, this is strategic and clever.

"But it’s also kind of necessary for them to keep the focus where they want it,” he noted.