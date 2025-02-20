 
Geo News

Meghan Markle urgent tactic to stop ‘bad romance' rumours with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s deliberate PDA has a deeper meaning

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest PDA is no surprise as it a carefully crafted method of showing love towards one another.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have often made headlines over their rumoured divorce, could not get their hands off each other during Invictus Games 2025.

Commenting on their display of affection, PR expert Edward Coram James tells Express: “They’ve both been under constant public scrutiny and after everything last year with the relationship rumours, this kind of PDA is no accident.”

"If they hadn’t done this, people would have immediately speculated that their relationship was in a bad place, which would have been the worst thing for the Netflix premiere. So, yes, this is strategic and clever.

"But it’s also kind of necessary for them to keep the focus where they want it,” he noted.

BLACKPINK announce world tour: How to get tickets video
BLACKPINK announce world tour: How to get tickets
Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals how Care Bear helped her through dark times
Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals how Care Bear helped her through dark times
Sean Diddy Combs points to being 'singled out' in new statement
Sean Diddy Combs points to being 'singled out' in new statement
Blake Lively reveals rare children reaction to ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively reveals rare children reaction to ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Meghan Markle leaves shop owner helpless after ‘copying' brand name video
Meghan Markle leaves shop owner helpless after ‘copying' brand name
Brenda Song opens up about motherhood support from Kate Hudson
Brenda Song opens up about motherhood support from Kate Hudson
Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy'
Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy'
Alan Ritchson teases 'Reacher action-packed' season three
Alan Ritchson teases 'Reacher action-packed' season three