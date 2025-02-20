Hailee Steinfeld reveals details of Josh Allen's proposal in Malibu

Hailee Steinfeld did not see the Josh Allen proposal coming when they flew to Malibu.

The singer and actress, 28, treated her fans to an insider view of her romantic engagement to the Buffalo Bills quarterback, also 28, in a new cover story for Who What Wear published Wednesday.

Steinfeld began with the details when asked if she had any suspicions ahead of the proposal.

"Oh my God, no!" the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star answered, adding, "You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.'"

When the surprise proposal did unfold, it became one of the best moments of her life.

"We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word," she said.

Steinfeld, who lives in Buffalo, NY with the NFL star, also expressed relief at her decision to dress up a bit for their date that day.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" the actress added.

The couple first romantically linked in May 2023 and went Instagram official a year later in July.

On November 29, the couple announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram—a week after Allen popped the question.