Tom Brady marks special moment with son Benjamin with lavish gift

Tom Brady gifted his son Benjamin an expensive gift.

The NFL star shared some insights into his Super Bowl preparations in a short video uploaded on YouTube earlier this week.

Brady made his Super Bowl sportscasting debut at the February 9 event when the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sharing his big day excitement with his 15-year-old son, the proud dad slipped a pricey gift on his wrist.

In the video of six minutes duration to celebrate his milestone Brady surprised Benjamin with an expensive diamond watch.

The teen can be seen sitting on a couch with his friends when Brady asks Ben to close his eyes.

"Close your eyes and put your wrist out," the former Patriots quarterback instructed Ben, adding, "Don’t look."

Benjamin followed the instruction as Brady wrapped a sparkly watch around his wrist.

"It feels shiny," Ben, who was donning a Kendrick Lamar T-shirt, guessed with his closed eyes.

"Is it heavy, Benny?" someone not in the camera frame asked Benjamin.

As soon as he saw the gift, the youngster was left in awe, saying, "Whoa!" and "Yo!"

"Benny's iced out!" the person from behind the lens quipped as Brady remarked, "That's crazy."

It is pertinent to mention that along with Benjamin, Brady shares daughter Vivan with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen who recently welcomed her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The retired athlete is also father to 17-year-old son Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.