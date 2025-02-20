Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience

Olivia Munn was offered a seven-figure settlement to remain silent on a "traumatic" event she once encountered on a former movie set.

The Newsroom actress, 44, made the revelation in a recent episode of Monica Lewinsky's podcast Reclaiming.

"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money," Munn told Lewinsky without revealing the name of the film.

"Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it. But it came along with an NDA."

Munn added that despite refusing the offer, she never considered discussing publicly what took place on set as she "just wanted to move past it all."

The actress also explained why she did not speak up before, noting these events unfolded during the resurgence of the "Me Too" era, which gained momentum in 2017 following several sexual abuse allegations made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

"This was like the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all. This was that time period, and this was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying, 'Oh, you only did it for the money.' So I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would just reverse any kind of validity to my voice," Munn said.

Munn was even concerned the studio would "leak" the fact she signed an NDA to "diminish" her actions.

Munn confirmed that after a word with her lawyers, she decided against not going through with the settlement.

"That comes into the feistiness of not thinking things through and being so upset and frustrated that this would be the offer to me. I did not think about negotiating. I did not think about anything besides how disrespectful that was," she added.

The new mom went on to elaborate that she was "so proud" of her decision at the time she left the meeting.

Munn's projects around the time of the Me Too movement included 2018's The Predator, People Magazine noted.