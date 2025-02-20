Hailee Steinfeld shares how Josh Allen made their proposal extra special

Despite having no idea about Josh Allen's proposal, Hailee Steinfeld was dolled up for the special moment and all credit goes to her fiance.

The 28-year-old singer shared in a recent chat on Who What Wear, that she was not aware that Allen was going to propose to her but he made sure that she dressed up for the occasion, as if not she would regret it later.

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" Steinfeld shared, who donned a Bohemian shirt dress and

The Love Myself singer gushed over the memorable which caught her by surprise, "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

The couple were first romantically linked in May 2023, they took measures to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.

They announced their engagement in November 2024, with a joint post on Instagram, sharing a PDA-packed photo.