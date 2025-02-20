A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory

A$AP Rocky and his girlfriend Rihanna have made a big promise to attorney Joe Tacopina after the rapper was found not guilty in his felony shooting trial.

Speaking to Extra, Tacopina claimed that the couple promised him that they would name their next child after him.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe,’” he told the outlet. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

The lawyer further shared that Rocky also “said some very nice things,” adding, “He told me he loved me and we're family.”

Tacopina further told the outlet that the Fashion Killa rapper “didn't know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence literally that day.”

“He grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you've done, and I just appreciate you so much,’” he continued.

“It’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that,” added the attorney.

For the unversed, Rocky was facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.