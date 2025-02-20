 
Geo News

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory

A$AP Rocky was facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna make big promise to attorney after legal victory

A$AP Rocky and his girlfriend Rihanna have made a big promise to attorney Joe Tacopina after the rapper was found not guilty in his felony shooting trial.

Speaking to Extra, Tacopina claimed that the couple promised him that they would name their next child after him.

“They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe,’” he told the outlet. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

The lawyer further shared that Rocky also “said some very nice things,” adding, “He told me he loved me and we're family.”

Tacopina further told the outlet that the Fashion Killa rapper “didn't know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence literally that day.”

“He grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you've done, and I just appreciate you so much,’” he continued.

“It’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that,” added the attorney.

For the unversed, Rocky was facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Prince Andrew receives major snub on milestone birthday from Eugenie, Beatrice
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson reveals current dynamic with ex-husband Eric Johnson
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding
Meghan Markle lands in trouble over sudden chaotic approach to branding
Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Olivia Munn recalls 'disrespectful' offer after traumatic experience
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Kylie Kelce reveals why Jason is 'not' her emergency contact
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop' video
Meghan Markle mocked for selling stuff from ‘pound shop'
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Ant Anstead calls out ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa for flirting
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager
Sharon Osbourne confesses biggest mistake as Ozzy's manager