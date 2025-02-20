 
Geo News

Will Smith speaks talks of adding Zendaya being in 'Hancock 2' cast

Will Smith starred in Peter Berg’s directorial movie 'Hancock' which released on July 2, 2008

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Will Smith hints Zendaya in Hancock 2 cast
Will Smith hints Zendaya in Hancock 2 cast

Will Smith has dished on a 'cool idea' for the sequel of Hancock.

During a live streaming with xQc, whose real name is Felix Lengyel, on his Twitch channel, he candidly shared an interesting idea about his movie.

Seventeen years after the first movie released, Hancock 2 is in the works, he told the audience, “There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven’t even talked about it.”

While revealing the name of the new cast member, he continued, “I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2.”

Previously, Peter Berg, the director of the action-comedy movie, revealed the reason for delaying the sequel in Comicbookmovie.com’s interview.

“We’ve been talking about the sequel between us, Will Smith, [producers] Michael Mann and Akiva goldman and myself,” he said. 

“We’re all interested, but we literally just have trouble getting into the same room at the same time.”

“We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for sequel — and Will Smith actually had the idea — so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing,” he concluded.

For those unversed, Hancock made a profit of $629.4 million globally over a 150 million budget.

Hayden Panettiere pays touching tribute to late brother Jansen Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere pays touching tribute to late brother Jansen Panettiere
Justin Bieber showcases support for Hailey Bieber's brand amid split rumors
Justin Bieber showcases support for Hailey Bieber's brand amid split rumors
Pamela Anderson exposes harsh reality of Hollywood
Pamela Anderson exposes harsh reality of Hollywood
Kelly Ripa mourns the loss of beloved family dog Chewie
Kelly Ripa mourns the loss of beloved family dog Chewie
Jeremy Clarkson marks his long-awaited return to television
Jeremy Clarkson marks his long-awaited return to television
Taylor Swift's involvement in 'It Ends with Us' production exposed
Taylor Swift's involvement in 'It Ends with Us' production exposed
Meghan Markle's ‘informality' had ‘negative effect' on senior Royals
Meghan Markle's ‘informality' had ‘negative effect' on senior Royals
Kanye West, Bianca Censori planning to release film amid divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori planning to release film amid divorce rumors