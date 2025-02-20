Pamela Anderson exposes harsh reality of Hollywood

Pamela Anderson, who has been in the industry for more than 35 years, has just now exposed the harsh reality of Hollywood.

In a recent Life guest essay of People, The Last Showgirl actress candidly shared about the challenges she faced during her acting career.

"Acting is a survival mechanism,” she began by saying. “We all do it. To make a career of it is a blessing.

“From a young child who learned to smile and carry on in the face of despair … to a student struggling, searching, experimenting and torturing ourselves in acting class.”

“Or both - we learn as we go. And there is a different route to get here for all of us. This is an industry of misfits."

"Being an artist is solitary, lonely and full of secrets. I’ve been there. I’ve been objectified at times, and written off. I’ve made mistakes, reinvented myself time and again,” she added.

Moreover, Anderson revealed that she never gave up even after dealing with criticism and told the publication, “And, I’ve also given up - but found that when I thought it was the end, it was truly the beginning.”

Before concluding, the Oscar nominated shared a hopeful message for new artists, “Though youth, energy and beauty may be perishable — and rejection is a constant — be strong, stay soft and never give up. Harvest time comes after all you have endured, planted and put into yourself.”