Lady Gaga speaks out on joining 'The Real Housewives'

Lady Gaga has revealed if she plans to join the Real Housewives franchise.

During Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, the singer and actress was asked if she would ever appear on the hit Bravo reality series.

The administrator questioned, “speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?" However, without any hesitation, Gaga replied, "No."

The Bloody Mary hitmaker was then shown a tribute from The Real Housewives of New York City, where cast member Dorinda Medley dressed up as her for a Halloween episode in 2018.

Medley donned Gaga’s iconic bubble dress look from the singer’s 2009 Saturday Night Live appearance. But, the Academy Award winner did not change her answer.

Gaga explained, "That would make me feel scared, to like, being on reality TV."

"This makes me feel scared," the Joker: Folie à Deux star admitted.

It is worth mentioning that Lady Gaga is no stranger to TV cameos. In 2008, she appeared on The Hills, performing at a party while wearing a bold leather-like catsuit.